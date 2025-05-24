Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 75.32% to Rs 22.37 crore

Net loss of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 75.32% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 220.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.3790.65 -75 220.55232.85 -5 OPM %-17.081.72 --0.913.82 - PBDT-3.831.44 PL -2.078.71 PL PBT-3.851.42 PL -2.148.63 PL NP-3.851.10 PL -2.367.76 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the March 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit rises 411.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit rises 411.83% in the March 2025 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon