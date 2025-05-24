Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 210.55 croreNet profit of Faze Three rose 95.40% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 210.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.73% to Rs 40.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 689.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales210.55164.35 28 689.94564.52 22 OPM %11.6611.21 -11.6615.32 - PBDT28.1517.50 61 77.6883.05 -6 PBT21.2911.75 81 52.6562.45 -16 NP17.438.92 95 40.6646.59 -13
