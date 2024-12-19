Business Standard
Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 127.22% to Rs 10.77 crore

Net Loss of Minal Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 127.22% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.774.74 127 OPM %1.86-85.23 -PBDT0.40-4.06 LP PBT0.26-4.17 LP NP-0.23-2.07 89

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

