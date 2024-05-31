MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.38% to Rs 3.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 29.32% to Rs 21.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.50% to Rs 28.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of MKVentures Capital rose 12.60% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.38% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.445.9728.1910.78226.45152.76128.45238.597.976.9928.9321.847.916.9928.8521.845.905.2421.1716.37