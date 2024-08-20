Moneymart Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.65% to Rs 4.11 croreNet profit of Moneymart Securities Pvt rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.113.17 30 OPM %94.8994.32 -PBDT1.150.96 20 PBT0.870.61 43 NP0.330.25 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content