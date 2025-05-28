Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of Long Period Average

Monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of Long Period Average

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has issued its updated Long-Range Forecast for the 2025 Southwest Monsoon season (June-September) along with the Monthly Rainfall and Temperature Outlook for June 2025. According to the forecast, the seasonal rainfall across the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of ±4%, indicating a high probability of above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season.

Regionally, the rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and the South Peninsular region, while Northwest India is expected to experience normal rainfall levels (ranging between 92-108% of LPA). In contrast, Northeast India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall (<94% of LPA).

 

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

