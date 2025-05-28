Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 7.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 57.82 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics rose 7.93% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 57.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.10% to Rs 17.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 193.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales57.8250.73 14 193.67184.14 5 OPM %14.1019.40 -11.6116.49 - PBDT11.6010.93 6 30.2235.07 -14 PBT9.879.30 6 23.6128.41 -17 NP7.356.81 8 17.2021.80 -21
