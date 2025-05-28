Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Organic Recycling Systems launches SEED/Culture Based Pilot Biomethanation Plant

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

In collaboration with Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy

Organic Recycling Systems in collaboration with the Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSS-NIBE) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has officially launched a pilot scale SEED/Culture-based biomethanation plant at the Solapur Bioenergy Systems (SBESPL) facility.

The initiative represents a landmark advancement in India's pursuit of sustainable and decentralized bioenergy solutions. Designed to validate the THERMI-NIBE microbial consortium, the pilot plant will test the anaerobic digestion of diverse lignocellulosic and organic feedstocks such as Napier grass, agricultural residues, and food/agro-industrial waste, paving the way for scalable Compressed Biogas (CBG) production aligned with the Government of India's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

