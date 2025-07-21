Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence today

Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence today

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament will begin in New Delhi today, 21 July 2025. The session will run from July 21 to August 21, 2025, with parliamentary proceedings scheduled over 21 sittings across 32 days. Lawmakers will observe a brief recess between August 12 and August 18 before resuming for the final phase of the session.

This years Monsoon Session carries a packed legislative agenda, as the government prepares to introduce and discuss several significant pieces of legislation. Among the bills listed for consideration are proposed amendments to taxation laws, updates to shipping regulations, adjustments to regional taxation frameworks, and reforms related to educational institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management.

 

Debates are expected to extend beyond legislative matters, with both ruling and opposition parties preparing to address recent developments in national security and foreign policy. Incidents such as the recent attack in Pahalgam and ongoing government operations abroad have heightened expectations of detailed discussion on internal and external security measures. Additionally, issues related to the digital transformation of parliamentary functioning and broader policy changes are likely to feature prominently in floor debates.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

