Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Hatsun Agro jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Hatsun Agro Product rallied 5.36% to Rs 1,003 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 135.19 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,590.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 4.9% to Rs 184.24 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 175.58 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 9.46% to Rs 2,409.96 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 2,201.65 crore in Q1 June 2024. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,569.87 crore (up 2.19% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 68.86 crore (up 16.63% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 43.38 crore (down 5.41% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board declared the interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as 24, July 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 16 August 2025.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company fixes record date for final dividend

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company fixes record date for final dividend

Barometers edge lower in early trade; VIX jumps 1.33%

Barometers edge lower in early trade; VIX jumps 1.33%

ICICI Bank rises as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 12,768 crore

ICICI Bank rises as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 12,768 crore

Patel Engg secures Rs 240-cr order from NHPC for Teesta-V Project

Patel Engg secures Rs 240-cr order from NHPC for Teesta-V Project

RBL Bank slides as Q1 PAT tanks 46% YoY to Rs 200 crore

RBL Bank slides as Q1 PAT tanks 46% YoY to Rs 200 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon