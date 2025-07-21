Tilaknagar Industries jumps on fundraising plan

Tilaknagar Industries surged 8.20% to Rs 429.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on 23 July 2025 to consider a fundraising proposal.In a regulatory filing, the liquor maker said the board will deliberate on issuing equity shares or a mix of financial instruments, including debentures, warrants, preference shares, or foreign currency convertible bonds. The raise could be executed through multiple channels like public offer, rights issue, preferential issue, QIP, or private placement, depending on market conditions and regulatory permissions.
The company is also looking to initiate a postal ballot or extraordinary general meeting to secure shareholder approval for the fundraising move, should the board approve it.
Tilaknagar Industries is an alcoholic beverage (alcobev) companies. It is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and its related products.
The company reported a 145.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.35 crore on 13.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 405.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content