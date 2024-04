There are eight series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly and at maturity interest options. Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.85% p.a. to 9.70% p.a.

The Issue is scheduled to open on 23 April 2024, and close on 07 May 2024.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced the opening of the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 500 crore (Base Issue Size), with a green shoe option of up to Rs 500 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore (Issue).