Thermax unveils new state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for water and waste solutions

The new facility that is spread across two acres embodies Thermax's dedication to excellence and engineering, driven by innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. Thermax's Water and Waste Solutions business, in recent years, has expanded significantly to include not only Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) but also Effluent Recycling Systems (ERS) and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) solutions. In addition to these, the plant will also implement and cater to Thermax's new technologies to offer softener and filter vessels, tubular membrane modules, and Capacitive Deionisation (CDI) solution. The new facility can be scaled to double its capacity.

The factory will integrate advanced production techniques and high levels of automation to enhance production efficiency and output while minimising waste. Securing its supply chain, the plant will be supported by nearly 1,000 vendors from Maharashtra and across the country. The facility will also host a remote monitoring setup based on Thermax's Edge Live digital solution.

Thermax announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune for water and wastewater treatment solutions. This marks a significant step aligned with Thermax's broader mission of conserving resources and preserving the future.