MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Puravankara Ltd and Mindteck (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2024.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 91.04 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11593 shares in the past one month.
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 56.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7631 shares in the past one month.
Premier Explosives Ltd soared 15.60% to Rs 1952.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4826 shares in the past one month.
Puravankara Ltd added 15.02% to Rs 283.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83123 shares in the past one month.
Mindteck (India) Ltd rose 14.78% to Rs 285. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22469 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

