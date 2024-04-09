Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Premier Explosives soars on stock split proposal

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Premier Explosives zoomed 16.96% to Rs 1975 after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 19 April 2024, to consider a proposal of sub-division/split in the face value of equity shares of the company.
At the same meeting, the board will also consider a proposal to raise funds by issue of equity shares or convertible instruments by way of public issue, preferential Issue, private placement (including one or more qualified institutional placements), or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof to eligible investors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 44.56 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials shares gain

NLC India soars after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

Share India Securities allots 23.35 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

NLC India incorporates NLC India Green Energy for RE projects

Volumes soar at Axis Bank Ltd counter

Nifty above 22,750; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Natco Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for its Kothur unit

Sula Vineyards gains on reporting strong Q4 biz update

Consumer goods shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon