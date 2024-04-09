Sensex (    %)
                             
Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Sobha Ltd and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2024.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd surged 12.96% to Rs 143.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Copper Ltd spiked 9.91% to Rs 364.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd soared 9.43% to Rs 377. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sobha Ltd added 7.00% to Rs 1647.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20634 shares in the past one month.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd advanced 6.56% to Rs 2017.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11417 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

