Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mukka Proteins rallied 12.06% to Rs 28.25 after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra secured a Rs 474.89 crore contract from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management (BSWML).

In an exchange filing, the company stated that the order, received on 3 December 2025, pertains to the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated at the Mittaganahalli and Kannur landfill sites. The contract will be executed over four years or until the complete disposal of the accumulated leachate, whichever comes earlier.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Mukka Proteins is one of the key players in the fish protein industry in India. It distributes its products within the domestic market and exports them to more than 20 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The company reported a 182.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 2.08 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 63.93% YoY to Rs 244.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Dow Jumps Over 400 Points as Rate Cut Optimism Lifts Markets Despite Microsoft Slump

Dow Jumps Over 400 Points as Rate Cut Optimism Lifts Markets Despite Microsoft Slump

Team Lease Services onboards Suparna Mitra as MD and CEO

Team Lease Services onboards Suparna Mitra as MD and CEO

Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Newgen Software bags Rs 14-cr order from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India

Newgen Software bags Rs 14-cr order from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon