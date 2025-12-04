Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team Lease Services onboards Suparna Mitra as MD and CEO

Team Lease Services onboards Suparna Mitra as MD and CEO

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With effect from 02 February 2026

Team Lease Services announced a leadership transition as part of the company's long-term succession planning and governance strategy.

The Board of Directors of TeamLease has appointed Suparna Mitra as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of TeamLease Services, effective 02 February 2026, to succeed Ashok Reddy, the current Managing Director & CEO. Manish Sabharwal will step down from his executive responsibilities but continue as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. Narayan Ramachandran will continue in his role as the Chairman.

Ashok, in his new role as Executive Vice Chairman, will work with Suparna to ensure a seamless transition and support her on long-term strategy, horizontal projects and building adjacencies.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

Newgen Software bags Rs 14-cr order from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India

Newgen Software bags Rs 14-cr order from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

Spice Lounge acquires master franchise rights for Wing Zone in India

Spice Lounge acquires master franchise rights for Wing Zone in India

Innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency are key drivers of India's manufacturing competitiveness: Piyush Goyal

Innovation, quality, design, sustainability and efficiency are key drivers of India's manufacturing competitiveness: Piyush Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon