Team Lease Services onboards Suparna Mitra as MD and CEO

With effect from 02 February 2026Team Lease Services announced a leadership transition as part of the company's long-term succession planning and governance strategy.
The Board of Directors of TeamLease has appointed Suparna Mitra as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of TeamLease Services, effective 02 February 2026, to succeed Ashok Reddy, the current Managing Director & CEO. Manish Sabharwal will step down from his executive responsibilities but continue as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. Narayan Ramachandran will continue in his role as the Chairman.
Ashok, in his new role as Executive Vice Chairman, will work with Suparna to ensure a seamless transition and support her on long-term strategy, horizontal projects and building adjacencies.
