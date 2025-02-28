Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5027.4, down 6.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5027.4, down 6.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has lost around 11.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23173.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.1 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5061.75, down 6.42% on the day. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd jumped 33.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 72.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

REC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

REC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon