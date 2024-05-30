Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.14% to Rs 4163.80 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 19.71% to Rs 4324.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3612.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 15061.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11897.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 17.01% to Rs 1139.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 973.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.14% to Rs 4163.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3274.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.