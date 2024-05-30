Business Standard
Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 145.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 34.76% to Rs 404.97 crore
Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 145.00% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.76% to Rs 404.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 620.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.72% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.73% to Rs 1829.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2430.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales404.97620.72 -35 1829.232430.13 -25 OPM %1.820.63 -0.240.86 - PBDT8.234.32 91 6.6124.78 -73 PBT7.543.70 104 4.0622.29 -82 NP6.862.80 145 2.9417.01 -83
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

