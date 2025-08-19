Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Indian mutual funds' overseas assets dropped 5.6% to USD 8.3 billion in FY25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. At the end of FY24, Indian mutual funds held assets of over USD 8.81 billion in foreign assets, as per the central bank's annual survey of foreign assets and liabilities of mutual funds. As a result, the net foreign liabilities of MFs increased to US$ 22.2 billion in March 2025 from US$ 16.6 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, Foreign liabilities of MFs increased by 19.9% during 2024-25 to US$ 30.5 billion (at market value) in March 2025, due to the rise in units issued to non-residents, RBI noted. Non-residents of United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore held the largest share in MF units, both in terms of face value as well as at market value, the central bank noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Textile stocks rally after Govt suspends cotton import duty

Textile stocks rally after Govt suspends cotton import duty

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kilburn Engineering rises after inking strategic pact with Komline-Sanderson Corp

Kilburn Engineering rises after inking strategic pact with Komline-Sanderson Corp

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon