Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

3B Blackbio DX Ltd, S P Apparels Ltd, Alldigi Tech Ltd and Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2025.

Palash Securities Ltd tumbled 7.50% to Rs 119.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1324 shares in the past one month.

 

3B Blackbio DX Ltd crashed 6.07% to Rs 1500.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5875 shares in the past one month.

S P Apparels Ltd lost 5.91% to Rs 756.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3978 shares in the past one month.

Alldigi Tech Ltd slipped 5.65% to Rs 953.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1654 shares in the past one month.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 110.23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7026 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

Alkem Labs launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Barometers trade with substantial gains; FMCG shares in demand

Lodha Developers director resigns

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

