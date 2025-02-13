Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 7.20 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 60.06% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.207.67 -6 OPM %68.89140.94 -PBDT3.549.11 -61 PBT3.539.10 -61 NP2.626.56 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 286.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 286.84% in the December 2024 quarter

RRP Semiconductor reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

RRP Semiconductor reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Veritas (India) standalone net profit rises 50.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Veritas (India) standalone net profit rises 50.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 7.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 7.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon