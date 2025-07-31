Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 140.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 140.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 819.28 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills rose 140.36% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 819.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 820.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales819.28820.88 0 OPM %7.076.40 -PBDT44.4433.75 32 PBT21.2810.24 108 NP15.966.64 140

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

