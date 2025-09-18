Natco Pharma Ltd soars 2.93%, rises for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 882.35, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% fall in NIFTY and a 2.39% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Natco Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 882.35, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25378.1. The Sensex is at 82867.93, up 0.21%. Natco Pharma Ltd has dropped around 1.16% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22241.35, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
