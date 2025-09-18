Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.6%

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 425.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% drop in NIFTY and a 4.96% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 425.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25378.1. The Sensex is at 82867.93, up 0.21%. Exide Industries Ltd has risen around 8.32% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27294.65, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 426.75, up 1.57% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 7.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% drop in NIFTY and a 4.96% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU with Sibersentinel Technologies and Zoom Technologies

Aerolloy Technologies successfully commissions large Vacuum Arc Remelting furnace

LTIMindtree Ltd soars 2.4%, up for fifth straight session

Capacite Infraprojects gains on receiving order from Hubtown

Tega Industries approves fund raising of Rs 2,000 cr via equity shares issuance

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

