Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 0.98%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 0.98%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 13.96% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 0.98% today to trade at Rs 181.2. The BSE Metal index is up 0% to quote at 27880.6. The index is down 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 0.56% and NMDC Ltd added 0.54% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 2.59 % over last one year compared to the 3.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 13.96% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3947 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.1 on 25 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 130.5 on 13 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Netweb Technologies launches Skylus.ai

Netweb Technologies launches Skylus.ai

DNEG Group's Brahma to acquire with Metaphysics

DNEG Group's Brahma to acquire with Metaphysics

Hexaware Technologies IPO lists in B Group

Hexaware Technologies IPO lists in B Group

Stock Alert: L&T, Piramal Pharma, Puravankara, Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Stock Alert: L&T, Piramal Pharma, Puravankara, Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Padmalaya Telefilms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Padmalaya Telefilms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentApple iPhone SE Launch DateDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon