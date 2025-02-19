Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: L&T, Piramal Pharma, Puravankara, Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Deepak Nitrite, Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Container Corporation of India (Concor) has awarded an order for manufacture & supply of 30 no's BLSS (spine car) rakes on turn-key basis to Braithwaite & Co, A Govt. of India undertaking under Ministry of Railways. The value of the order ex-works excluding freight charges (including GST) is Rs.689.76 crore and the supplies are to be completed by 11 August 2026.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has acquired the balance 26% stake in L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings (LTSSHF), an existing subsidiary of the company, from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and it also executed the joint venture termination agreement with NPCIL.

 

Piramal Pharmas Turbhe facility received Form-483 with six observations from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection conducted from 11 February to 17 February 2025.

Puravankara has acquired in first phase 37,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each (39.54%) of Sobha Puravankara Aviation (SPAL) held by Sobha Projects and Trade. Post acquisition, the companys shareholding has increased from 49.95% to 84.49%.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) has partnered with Livingstone Infra (LS) for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,650 crore.

Padmalaya Telefilms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit rises 189.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Diensten Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 55.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

