Netweb Technologies launches Skylus.ai

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

A Make-in-India AI technology platform poised to transform AI infrastructure and GPU resource management

Netweb Technologies today announced the launch of Skylus.ai, a groundbreaking composable GPU aggregation-disaggregation appliance designed to optimize GPU resource management for AI including GenAI workloads. It addresses the critical challenges faced by organizations in utilizing multi-vendor GPU and CPU resources, offering a vendor-agnostic solution that drives faster ideation, fosters collaboration, and accelerates experimentation while optimizing resource utilization and total cost of ownership.

Skylus.ai simplifies the integration of multi-vendor GPUs and CPUs, enabling the creation of tailored workspaces that align with specific workload needs. Whether utilizing CPUs, full GPUs, or slices of multi-instance GPUs, Skylus.ai ensures seamless and efficient resource allocation. The platform also uses Tyrone Kubyts, a workbench featuring a pre-tested, pre-built, optimized, and qualified set of curated container images in the form of an Image marketplace. This allows users to access packaged containers or VM disk images that are ready to deploy, saving time and reducing the complexity of application deployment from scratch.

 

Skylus.ai resource composability transforms static resource allocation into a dynamic model, allowing for the optimal provisioning of resources based on unique workload requirements. For example, an enterprise GPU server with 8 GPUs can dynamically allocate slices of these GPUs to different teams, maximizing utilization and controlling costs.

In addition to its advanced resource management capabilities, Skylus.ai integrates seamlessly with Tyrone HyperScale NASParallelStor, a hyperscale storage solution that supports file and object access, ensures throughput and latency, and manages large volumes of small files with ease. This integration eliminates the need for multiple data copies and supports global data management across on-premises and cloud environments

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

