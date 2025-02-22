National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit declines 2.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.81% to Rs 1280.49 croreNet profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development declined 2.89% to Rs 613.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 632.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 75.81% to Rs 1280.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 728.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1280.49728.35 76 OPM %95.8194.47 -PBDT613.90632.19 -3 PBT613.90632.19 -3 NP613.90632.19 -3
