Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bijco Holdings standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Bijco Holdings standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Bijco Holdings declined 80.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales01.06 -100 OPM %049.06 -PBDT0.100.50 -80 PBT0.100.50 -80 NP0.100.50 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit rises 62.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit rises 62.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 30.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 30.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit rises 39.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit rises 39.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 423.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 423.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 96.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 96.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon