Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 01:55 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.28%, up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.28%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1084.9, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.33% in last one year as compared to a 11.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.25% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1084.9, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24398.25. The Sensex is at 80781.52, up 0.04%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 11.9% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1524, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

