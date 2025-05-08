Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon reports dismal Q4 outcome

Goa Carbon reports dismal Q4 outcome

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Goa Carbon reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 9.36 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income declined 27.11% to Rs 134.06 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 183.94 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 8.19 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against profit before tax of Rs 13.60 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses decreased by 16.47% YoY to Rs 142.26 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 113.07 crore (down 29.17% YoY) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 6.61 crore (up 19.96% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the board of directors based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, have considered and approved the re-appointment of Anupam Misra, as a whole-time director designated as 'executive director' of the company for a period of 2 years, effective from 28th May 2025.

Also Read

crude oil, oil

Crude oil outlook: WTI may remain-range bound at $56-$60, say analyst

Whatsapp, meta

Israeli spyware firm NSO to pay WhatsApp $168 mn in damages, rules court

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Reliance leads trademark rush for 'Operation Sindoor' post military action

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: All-party meeting begins

IPO, Initial public offerings

PSIT files Rs 472 crore IPO for PropShare Titania, its second SM Reit

Goa Carbon manufactures and sells calcined petroleum coke.

Shares of Goa Carbon fell 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 441 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GST collection spikes around 20% on monthly basis

GST collection spikes around 20% on monthly basis

United Breweries Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to 98 crore

United Breweries Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to 98 crore

Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

GBP/INR quotes under 113 mark, BOE likely to cut interest rates today

GBP/INR quotes under 113 mark, BOE likely to cut interest rates today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon