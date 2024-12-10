NBCC bags Rs 432-cr order from Odisha Uni

NBCC (India) informed that it has received an order worth Rs 432 crore from Central University of Odisha.The order entails comprehensive project management consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of a net zero sustainable campus at Central University at Odisha Sunabeda.
NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.
The company reported a 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on a 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.
The scrip added 0.17% to Rs 103.48 on the BSE.
