Dollar index holds above 106 mark, inflation data in n focus

Dollar index holds above 106 mark, inflation data in n focus

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The US dollar index is holding just above 106 mark after testing one month low last week but looks sedated ahead of US inflation data. US dollar index speculators continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3054 contracts in the data reported through December 03, 2024, showing an increase of 255 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

