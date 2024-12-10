Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Syngene International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 83.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 342.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24459 shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 December 2024.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 83.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 342.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24459 shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.889.95. Volumes stood at 31868 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5499 shares. The stock gained 12.75% to Rs.603.30. Volumes stood at 21782 shares in the last session.

 

Piramal Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48484 shares. The stock increased 1.37% to Rs.1,257.85. Volumes stood at 24693 shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd registered volume of 12542 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2081 shares. The stock rose 2.92% to Rs.757.60. Volumes stood at 1591 shares in the last session.

NHPC board to mull fund raising upto Rs 2,600 cr on Dec 12

ISGEC hits record high after Singapore arm to sell Bioeq Energy Holdings One

Stocks Fall as Fed Rate Cuts and Nvidia Probe Weigh on Market

Barometers trade with tiny gains; IT shares advance

IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 23% YoY in Nov'24

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 17214 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3652 shares. The stock gained 0.73% to Rs.2,202.95. Volumes stood at 13329 shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

