NBCC (India) gains on securing Rs 45 crore order from MGIRI

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

NBCC (India) jumped 2.30% to Rs 79.68 after the company received an order worth Rs 44.62 crore from Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI), Wardha, Maharashtra.

The company is serving as the project management consultant (PMC) for the construction and development of infrastructure at MGIRI, as well as the hostel and VIP guest house at MGIRI, Wardha, to be executed under the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

