Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy gains on securing Rs 372-cr new orders

Insolation Energy gains on securing Rs 372-cr new orders

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Insolation Energy rallied 3.03% to Rs 259.80 after the company announced that it had received two orders totaling Rs 372.20 crore from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) and Teerth Gopicon.

The first order was awarded by Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of rooftop solar systems. This includes comprehensive operation and maintenance for 25 years from the date of commissioning.

The said project will be implemented on state government buildings and state government undertakings across three districts in Rajasthan: Jaipur, Dausa, and Churu, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. The aggregate sales consideration for this order is Rs. 340.20 crore.

 

The second order was received from Teerth Gopicon for the supply of 46,297 solar photovoltaic (SPV) MONO crystalline modules, aggregating to Rs 32 crore.

Both orders are expected to be executed in the financial year 2025-26.

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 419.4% to Rs 55.47 crore on 163.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 737.17 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Real Estate jumps after arm launches residential project in Pune

Aditya Birla Real Estate jumps after arm launches residential project in Pune

Morepen Lab soars on launching Empamore to combat diabetes in India

Morepen Lab soars on launching Empamore to combat diabetes in India

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon