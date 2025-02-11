NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit declines 27.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.33% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company declined 27.66% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.621.20 -48 OPM %-9.6859.17 -PBDT-0.020.72 PL PBT-0.020.72 PL NP0.340.47 -28
