Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 86.62% in the December 2024 quarter

NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 86.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 21.13% to Rs 341.40 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 86.62% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.13% to Rs 341.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 432.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales341.40432.87 -21 OPM %5.8213.21 -PBDT19.3954.75 -65 PBT5.7041.72 -86 NP3.3625.11 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 43.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 43.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Valor Estate consolidated net profit declines 99.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Valor Estate consolidated net profit declines 99.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 21.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 21.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon