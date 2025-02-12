NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 52.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 1.65 croreNet profit of NDA Securities declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.651.72 -4 OPM %16.9722.67 -PBDT0.200.37 -46 PBT0.170.34 -50 NP0.120.25 -52
