Neogen Chemicals and Neogen Ionics receives ratings action from CRISIL

Neogen Chemicals and Neogen Ionics receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Neogen Chemicals and its wholly owned subsidiary, Neogen Ionics have received credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Neogen Chemicals:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs. 680 crore
Long Term Rating - CRISIL A / Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed)

Neogen Ionics: Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs. 1150 crore

Long Term Rating - CRISIL A-/Stable (Assigned)

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

