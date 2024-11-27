Neogen Chemicals and Neogen Ionics receives ratings action from CRISIL

Neogen Chemicals and its wholly owned subsidiary, Neogen Ionics have received credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Neogen Chemicals:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs. 680 crore
Long Term Rating - CRISIL A / Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed)
Neogen Ionics: Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs. 1150 crore
Long Term Rating - CRISIL A-/Stable (Assigned)
