Ashoka Buildcon secures project valued at Rs 192 cr

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

From Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Jabalpur

Ashoka Buildcon has received notification of award for the project of Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Jabalpur for Procurement entailing Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB Cable, Distribution Transformer Substation and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, crossing etc. for separation of 11 KV Mix Feeders & Mix DTRs under project financing from KfW for Feeder Separation (FSP) Lot-I: Chhindwara. The accepted bid price is Rs 192.69 crore.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

