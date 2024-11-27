Business Standard
Gopal Snacks launches new product - Banana Wafers

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Gopal Snacks has introduced its latest offering in the wafer category - Banana Wafers.

We are excited to launch Banana Wafers as a new addition to our wafer range, said Raj Hadvani, CEO of Gopal Snacks. This product combines the natural goodness of bananas with the crispy texture of wafers, offering a delightful option for consumers, including those fasting, without compromising on taste or quality.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

