Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 203.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 149.70% to Rs 149.32 crore
Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 203.34% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.70% to Rs 149.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales149.3259.80 150 OPM %13.3914.43 -PBDT23.118.09 186 PBT20.686.80 204 NP15.445.09 203
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

