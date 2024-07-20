Business Standard
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 50.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 275.27 crore
Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 50.03% to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 275.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales275.27242.22 14 OPM %14.2610.94 -PBDT43.6932.21 36 PBT35.9423.50 53 NP26.9017.93 50
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

