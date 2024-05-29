Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Newgen Software launches LumYn - a Gen AI powered hyper-personalization platform for Banks

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies announced the launch of LumYn, a groundbreaking Gen AI powered hyper-personalization platform designed specifically for the banking sector. This innovative growth intelligence platform is set to enhance profitability and significantly improve customer experiences for banks worldwide.
In the current financial landscape, customers demand personalized service and tailored solutions. LumYn addresses this need by combining predictive intelligence with advanced conversational AI capabilities, enabling banks to build hyper-personalized understanding of each customer's need, behaviour, preferences and intent to drive deeper engagements, while ensuring data privacy and security.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon