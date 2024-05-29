Newgen Software launches LumYn - a Gen AI powered hyper-personalization platform for Banks

In the current financial landscape, customers demand personalized service and tailored solutions. LumYn addresses this need by combining predictive intelligence with advanced conversational AI capabilities, enabling banks to build hyper-personalized understanding of each customer's need, behaviour, preferences and intent to drive deeper engagements, while ensuring data privacy and security.

Newgen Software Technologies announced the launch of LumYn, a groundbreaking Gen AI powered hyper-personalization platform designed specifically for the banking sector. This innovative growth intelligence platform is set to enhance profitability and significantly improve customer experiences for banks worldwide.