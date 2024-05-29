Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 62.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 138.40 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 49.57% to Rs 20.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 555.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 62.38% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 138.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.138.40137.42555.97451.628.397.447.456.887.675.0926.8216.776.213.9121.0311.496.824.2020.7613.88