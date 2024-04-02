Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX slipped 3.55% to 11.65.
The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,577.90, a premium of 124.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,453.30 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 8.70 points or 0.04% to 22,453.30.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.55% to 11.65.
HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

